Shay Mitchell appears to come out as bisexual in a new TikTok.

The 35-year-old actress posted a duet video with user @KeepItSpooky‘s own duet to an original video by @NourishedWithTish, who is featured on the right side of the screen saying, “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” Then @KeepItSpooky, who goes by the name of Kayla appears saying, “I love knowing nothing about my life is original.”

As the duet plays out on screen, Mitchell is seen on the left side collapsing onto none other than a green velvet couch. Fans rushed to the comments, questioning if this is the actress’ way of announcing that she’s bisexual.

Mitchell has previously been open about her attraction to all genders and even refuses to label her sexuality, just like her former “Pretty Little Liars” character.

“People always ask me, ‘You play a gay character? Are you gay? Are you straight? Are you this? Are you that?'” Mitchell said in a 2017 interview with Maxim. “Look, Emily [Fields] doesn’t label herself, and I don’t label myself either. I fall in love with the spirit of somebody. Love is love, and that’s something that I’ll keep saying.”

Mitchell has also taken on the role of queer characters in “Dollface” as Stella and in “You” as Peach Salinger.