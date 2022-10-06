Click to share this via email

Yeezy might have to find a new company to partner with.

On Thursday, Adidas announced that they are placing their partnership with Kanye West and his line of shoes and sportswear “under review” as they reassess the relationship.

“We recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values,” the company said in a statement. “After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review.”

Just in from Adidas, the @kanyewest Yeezy is “under review” here’s the full statement from Adidas pic.twitter.com/ivsJJIiX1l — Sara Eisen (@SaraEisen) October 6, 2022

Adidas added, “We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

West responded minutes after the announcement with a post on his Instagram account sharing the news and saying, “ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS.”

The move by Adidas comes after weeks of antagonism from West, who has publicly criticized the company and its CEO Kasper Rørsted.

West has accused Adidas of not allowing him control over his Yeezy line, and told CNBC in an interview “they were copying my ideas.”

The rapper first entered into the partnership with Adidas in 2013 in order to manufacture and distribute Yeezy clothing line products.

Last month, West terminated as deal between Yeezy and Gap, citing a failure by the company to meet obligations on selling products in their stores and creating dedicated Yeezy Gap stores.

He also made headlines in recent days after wearing a shirt that read “White Lives Matter” during his Yeezy Season 9 presentation at Paris Fashion Week.