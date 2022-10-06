The Try Guys are opening up about the “trauma” of the cheating scandal that rocked the internet.

The content creator group made headlines in late September after it was revealed one of their co-founders, Ned Fulmer, was engaging in an affair with an employee. While he’s since been removed from the group, the internet is still buzzing over the scandal, with many unconfirmed rumours gaining popularity.

Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and producer Miles Bonsignore took to their podcast “The TryPod” to try to dispel or confirm rumours and set the record straight.

The internet personalities confirmed the theory from fans that they discovered the affair over labour day weekend.

“It was deep shock. I mean, we went through every stage of grief,” shared Kornfeld.

“Over and over and over. I think the stages of grief, they’re a circle,” added Habersberger. “Because I would get to the end of it and I would be back at the beginning going ‘Oh no. Oh no, we’re here again.’ It was shock, it was sadness, but it was also sadness for people involved. It was fear of our immediate futures and even, potentially, even further futures.”

Recalling the moment he found out, the comedian revealed he was on tour at the time.

“I was actually on tour doing shows. So, Zach and I are basically on the phone – and Eugene [Lee Yang] – about every two to three hours. Basically, every time I stop at a gas station, I just disappear for twenty minutes. I didn’t tell anybody,” said Habersberger. “I had the difficult thing, I just couldn’t talk to anybody about it.”

The two confirmed a lot of the secrecy around their process was due to legal issues that had to be sorted out as they conducted their internal investigation. They had already begun to remove Fulmer from videos and branding and had always planned to address the scandal eventually, according to Habersberger.

“What happened, it betrayed our trust,” he said. “Very simply, he would’ve been removed. It would not have been this public spectacle and we would’ve tried to avoid that for the sake of the other people involved, but it happened how it happened.”

Despite how their statements looked, The Try Guys did not coordinate or plan to release their statement at the same time as Fulmer’s.

“We shared what our statement was going to be [with Fulmer], we did not have insight into what his statement was,” Kornfeld said on the podcast. “I also want to say that we did not coordinate fonts, I believe he saw ours and copied it. And it is an opinion that I am not happy about.”

He added, “When I saw that I was like, ‘you had to choose the same font that made it look like we wrote your [response?]’ Come on, man!”

For his part, Habersberger also believed it was intentional on Fulmer’s part to help with his public image.

“It’s my opinion that it was on purpose. That it was to optimize results for him. That’s my opinion,” he said.

Fulmer’s wife, Ariel, was also deeply involved in the content they made, from the “You Can Sit With Us” podcast to appearing in numerous videos. Currently, they’re unsure of whether she will continue to be featured.

“At this time we’re gonna give her some time to focus on herself and we’ll let you know if that changes,” explained Kornfeld.

Finally, a lot of speculation revolved around whether the group would be adding a fourth Try Guy to replace Fulmer. Addressing the question directly, they explained they were not adding a new member, but would feature more diverse talent.

“No, we will have new people that come in and out. We obviously already have our buddy Kwesi, who we love, but I don’t want to put the pressure on anyone to say ‘this is the new Try Guy and he is the replacement!’ That’s not fair to them,” said Kornfeld.

“It’s a good opportunity to let other people, to let women, to let non-binary people, to let people from different backgrounds, ages, and body types have these sorts of experiences [on our channel],” Habersberger said. “So, we can actually, as viewers, gain a different perspective of cool opportunities.”