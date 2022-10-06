Click to share this via email

A new Ozzy Osbourne-inspired makeup collection just launched, perhaps in time for spooky season.

Cosmetic users can now experience “dark glamour” and channel the musician’s signature eyeliner look, thanks to his partnership with Rock & Roll Beauty. The limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, seemingly inspired by the singer’s 1982 “bat-biting” extravaganza. The new makeup line also features a palette shaped like a coffin, complete with branded lipsticks, brushes, a highlighter and a cosmetic bag.

“Inspired by the iconic Prince of Darkness, discover the Ozzy Osbourne collection,” Rock & Roll Beauty describes the products, calling them a “celebration of the metal icon and his signature style.”

But wait, there’s more.

Fans can purchase an Ozzy-styled gothic hand mirror, Ozzy body tattoos and a scented Ozzy candle, now available online.

Last month, Osbourne released his latest album Patient Number 9.