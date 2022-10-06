Tom Brady is reportedly and understandably struggling amid turbulence in his marriage with Gisele Bundchen.

Brady and Bundchen are rumoured to have hit a rough patch after Brady reneged on his retirement to play another season in the NFL. The celebrity couple are reportedly living separately and have retained divorce attorneys.

READ MORE: Gisele Bündchen Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumours

“It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting,” a source close to Brady reportedly told People. “He feels very hurt by her… “It’s complicated. There’s a lot more to it [than just football.]”

“She is the one steering the divorce,” one source reportedly said. “She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly, he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

The source suggested that Brady has had it easy up until this point.

READ MORE: Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Have Not Been In A ‘Good Place’ Amid Divorce Lawyer Reports

“Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life,” the source reportedly said. “Things always seem to go his way. He works hard, he’s a good guy, he hasn’t had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts.”

Bündchen and Brady started dating in Dec. 2006 after meeting on a blind date organized by a mutual friend. They tied the knot on Feb. 26, 2009. They share three children: Vivian Lake Brady, 9, and Benjamin Brady, 12. Brady is also a father to John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.