Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hilary Swank is sharing her baby fever with fans.

The actress announced on Wednesday she was expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, saying, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

She is currently in her second trimester and showed off her baby bump on Instagram with the caption, “Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼”.

READ MORE: Hilary Swank Shares That She Is Expecting Twins: ‘I Can’t Believe It’

Swank posed in a black and white dress while pointing ecstatically at her stomach.

Speaking on her pregnancy on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Swank revealed the expected due date for her children was very special to her.

“You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening,” Barrymore said in a preview for the upcoming episode, via People.

READ MORE: Hilary Swank Rescues Dog While Filming In New York

“Yeah, and they are due on his birthday,” Swank replied, shocking the host.

Four days before her pregnancy announcement, she made sure to share a loving tribute to her late father.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since you’ve transitioned. You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart.♥️” she wrote alongside a video of him walking her down the aisle.

This marks the first pregnancy for the 48-year-old and her husband, whom she tied the knot with in 2018 after 2 years of dating.