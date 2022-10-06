Prince William and Kate Middleton had a little friendly competition during their trip to Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their way to the Trademarket, an outdoor space that hosts local food and drink vendors from across the region. During their visit, William, 40, and Kate, 41, tried their hand at mixology.

The duo arrived in coordinating blue outfits. William wore a smart blue suit, while Kate wore a light blue coat over a silky pussy-bow blouse and dark blue slacks.

The prince and princess got behind the bar for a competition to see who could make the best and fastest cocktail. In a video, posted on their official Twitter account, William and Kate are each accompanied by bartenders as they pour drinks into a cocktail shaker. Kate is seen shaking her mixed drink up before pouring it in a glass.

At the end of the video, the duo cheers their drinks, before taking a sip. The pair’s visit to Trademarket allowed them to speak with Will Neill, who founded the space to encourage more foot traffic in the area and allow people from various backgrounds to highlight their businesses.

Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/t24ifPmrI9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 6, 2022

Neill also shared how the space would work to keep things ethically and environmentally sustainable.

Will and Kate’s visit came after their first stop at the PIPS Suicide Prevention in Ireland. PIPS is a crisis support charity that works across the community to offer resources, help and other tools for people who are experiencing mental health crisis.

The royals, who have been mental health advocates, spoke with staff at PIPS about the way they are working in the community to lower the suicide rates amongst young people.

William and Kate are ending their day at Carrick Connect, which is a charity that offers support to young people who are experiencing social and emotional difficulties.

William and Kate’s joint engagement comes after they spend Wednesday working separately. Kate spent the day with a little baby fever at the Royal Surrey County Hospital, where she met with mothers and their infants who are getting support from the facility.

William kept things sporty during his outing at the visited soccer center in St. George’s Park.

