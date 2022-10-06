The tale of Goldilocks is getting the feature film treatment.

Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine is developing a reimagining of the classic fairy tale as an animated family movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is the first feature from Hello Sunshine’s kids and animation division and is being made in partnership with Build-A-Bear Entertainment.

“Goldilocks and the Three Bears” is being described as a modern take on the story, with the title character portrayed as a powerful female lead.

Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price said of the project, “We are thrilled to partner with Hello Sunshine and Reese Witherspoon, who, through her energy, experience and intuition, has consistently proven her ability to bring talented people together and bring out the best in them. You could feel the magnetic creativity in the air from our early discussion about the concept and I believe the success of Hello Sunshine is a proof-point of the potential of this project.”

Witherspoon has previously produced films like “Wild”, “Gone Girl” and “Where the Crawdads Sing”, along with TV shows like “Big Little Lies” and “The Morning Show”.