Count Jamie Lee Curtis in for another “Freaky Friday”.

Curtis and Lindsay Lohan starred together in the 2003 movie “Freaky Friday” about a mother and teen who swap bodies. The movie itself is a remake of the 1976 movie starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, plus a subsequent television film adaptation in 1996. Curtis and Lohan’s well-received version generated $160.8 million at the box office against a budget of $26 million.

“Lindsay Lohan and I are friends,” Curtis recently told a fan, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she’s in Ireland making [‘Irish Wish’]. Anyway, Freaky Friday remake? Absolutely.”

The actress’ approval for a “Freaky Friday” follow-up came at an even freakier event. Curtis was promoting her upcoming movie “Halloween Ends”, the final movie in the Michael Myers revival trilogy and the 13th installment in the “Halloween” franchise.

For her part, Lohan will next star opposite Chord Overstreet in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” and the romantic comedy “Irish Wish”.