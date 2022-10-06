The drama heats up at “The White Lotus” hotel in Sicily.

HBO released the trailer for the second season of their Emmy award-winning drama on Wednesday where it looks like secrets and affairs find their home at the Mediterranean resort.

Jennifer Coolidge returns from season 1 as her character goes on a romantic getaway with her husband (and their assistant) only to suspect her husband may be entering an affair.

READ MORE: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Sets Its Eyes On October Release Date

Affairs seem to be a big focus in season 2 as new cast member Aubrey Plaza plays Harper Spiller, a woman whose newly rich entrepreneur husband, played by Will Sharpe, seems to undergo a character transformation as he is seduced by the party lifestyle of his rich friends.

“I’ve seen a lot of guys who make all this money and they just start acting different,” Meghann Fahy’s character tells Plaza as Sharpe’s character seems to take drugs and dive into a pool with another woman.

“Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always,” Coolidge teases in the trailer.

New cast members include F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Wins First Emmy For ‘The White Lotus’

The first season of the show took the Emmys by storm as they netted an impressive 20 nominations including a first Emmy win for Coolidge.

Season 2 of “The White Lotus” premieres on HBO on Oct. 30.