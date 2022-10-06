Paging Rosemont, Demi Lovato has some busted pipes.

Lovato was scheduled to perform at Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unfortunately, the “Confident” singer was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour date that same day. The two-time Grammy-nominee required a break after completely losing her voice.

“Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” Lovato announced on Wednesday. “I’m so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honoured for a new date as soon as it’s announced.”

READ MORE: Chris Martin Suffers ‘Serious Lung Infection,’ Coldplay Postpones Tour Dates In Brazil

“This is the absolute last thing I want to do. I’m having so much fun with you all and I can’t wait to see you again. Again, I’m so sorry and I appreciate your understanding, I love you all,” she added.

Lovato insisted that fans hold onto tickets for the rescheduled date.

“If you have tickets, hang on to them,” Lovato captioned the Instagram post. “They will be honoured for the new date as soon as it’s announced. Hope to see you all soon. Appreciate your understanding.”

READ MORE: Ringo Starr Postpones Six Concerts After Testing Positive For COVID

Lovato’s fans appeared to be very understanding about the circumstances.

“We love u Demi❤️ we know that u did all u can for us🙌🏻” one fan wrote. Another added, “Hope you feel better very soon and we love you so much!!! Stay strong Demi.”

“I love the fact Demi is willing to reschedule for those fans!” a user chimed in. A separate fan wrote, “Get well soon Demi, Lovatics will always understand and have your back no matter what. Health comes before anything else.”