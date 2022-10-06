Click to share this via email

It’s a mini “Glee” reunion.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss are hanging out again as he recently visited her behind-the-scenes at the Broadway production of Funny Girl.

She shared the reunion on her Instagram with the caption, “The amount of times this guy has heard me sing Don’t Rain On My Parade 😂 I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss ❤️”.

A photo of Criss and his wife Mia posing with Michele accompanied the post.

Fans celebrated the photo, gushing, “Most supportive friendship👏👏” and “Rachel and Blaine ❤️❤️❤️”.

The two starred in “Glee” together for multiple seasons in the roles of Rachel and Blaine where Michele performed renditions of Funny Girl songs many times.

For the opening night of her show, other members from the “Glee” family showed up, including co-creator Ryan Murphy and actor Jonathan Groff.

“The applause and cheering have been nonstop since Lea first came on stage,” a witness told E! News of Michele’s reception on Broadway.

The actress stepped in for Beanie Feldstein in the starring role after she unexpectedly ended her engagement early on the show.