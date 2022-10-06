Click to share this via email

Kate Walsh is engaged!

Walsh casually dropped the news during an Instagram Live chat with “Private Practice” co-star Amy Brenneman. The two actresses took a 45-minute trip down memory lane in celebration of the show’s 15-year anniversary. During their conversation (at approximately the seven-minute mark), Walsh’s significant other Andrew Nixon walked into the room.

“Oh, here comes the jungle cat that is my fiancé. He’s about to walk through. Hey, babe. I’m just doing an Instagram Live with Amy B,” Walsh — who was sporting a huge diamond ring — told Brenneman. “I just outed our engagement.”

“She just 100 percent outed your engagement,” Brenneman chimed in.

Fans were overjoyed by the news.

“WE LOVE YOU QUEENS! we need more of these talking more often!” one fan wrote. “You made my weekend and congrats to the bride.”

“I’m literally screaming,” a second user added. “I love you so much.”

Walsh and Nixon have been romantically involved since shortly before the COVID pandemic. They reportedly live in Perth, Ausrtalia.