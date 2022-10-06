Last year, Chris Hemsworth appeared in a brief trailer for an upcoming National Geographic series in which he explores some cutting-edge research on how to reverse the aging process.

That series is finally on the horizon, with Disney+ plus revealing that “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” will be making its debut next month.

“What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth (‘Extraction,’ ‘Thor,’ ‘The Avengers’) explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’, created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa and Jane Root’s Nutopia,” declares the series synopsis.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Seeks To Reverse The Aging Process In Trailer For New Disney+ Series ‘Limitless’

“New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the aging process,” the synopsis continues. “This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to extend our health, strength and intellect further into our later years. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality. Entertaining, immersive and life-changing, “Limitless” will rewrite the rulebook on living better for longer.”

The six-episode series has reportedly been years in the making, with each episode finding the actor tackling a specific topic, including reducing stress, maintaining strength and bolstering memory.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Jokes His Younger Self Would Be ‘So Disappointed In My Superhero Choices’ WIth Throwback Photo

To test out the various research, Hemsworth undertakes some pretty extreme stunts for “Limitless”, including swimming 800 feet across a 36-degree Arctic fjord, climbing a hundred-foot rope dangling over a canyon, and walking along a crane atop a 900-foot-tall skyscraper, 80 stories high.

“Limitless with Chris Hemwsorth” premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 16.