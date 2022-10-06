Kate Middleton was greeted by fans and haters alike during her visit to Ireland.

The new Princess of Wales met with the public in Northern Ireland for a surprise trip when one citizen expressed how unhappy they were with her presence.

“Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country,” the heckler said as she shook her hand in a video obtained by PA Media.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Says She Felt ‘Big Pressure’ Choosing Names For Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis

While Northern Ireland is in the U.K. like England, Scotland and Wales, the region has sought its independence since 1920 when Ireland was divided into the two separate regions of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

When meeting members of the public on her visit to Northern Ireland, the Princess of Wales was challenged by a woman who suggested Kate was not in her own country pic.twitter.com/XtaIXFrn96 — PA Media (@PA) October 6, 2022

Middleton seemed to merely smile politely at the comment and move on to greet others.

“Ireland belongs to the Irish,” the woman added.

Royal fans were distraught at the reaction, with one tweeting, “That lady was very rude!! If she doesn’t like the Monarchy, why did she waste her time going there? 😡😡👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 but Catherine handled the moment perfectly and she and William were welcomed with open arms by the rest of the crowd everywhere they went! They are loved ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Meets With Staff From Hospital Maternity Unit, Prince William Celebrates England’s National Soccer Centre

The visit is part of Middleton and Prince William’s one-day stopover in the region and marks their first time in the country since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Earlier in the trip, the couple had a friendly mixing competition as they competed over who made the best cocktail.