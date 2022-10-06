A new teaser has dropped for upcoming HBO drama “The Idol”, featuring stars The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink member Jennie.

Also featured in the teaser are Dan Levy, Troye Sivan and Rachel Sennott, among others.

One of the new TV season’s most anticipated series, “The Idol” is set within the Los Angeles music industry and was co-created by The Weeknd (credited to his real name, Abel Tesfaye) and Sam Levinson, creator of hit drama “Euphoria”.

Depp plays a pop star who’s both talented and troubled, leading her management team to worry if she’s on the edge of “a psychotic break” when she encounters the enigmatic owner of a Los Angeles nightclub (played by The Weeknd), who in his spare time is the leader of a mysterious cult.

“Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come to gather,” the character says in the clip. “Trust no one!”

According to the teaser, “The Idol” will make its debut sometime in 2023.