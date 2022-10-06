Daniel Radcliffe will soon be seen in his most unexpected role to date in “Weird”, which features the “Harry Potter” star portraying song parody superstar “Weird Al” Yankovic in a quasi-biopic that appears to be more fictitious than factual.

In the film, Radcliffe stars opposite Evan Rachel Wood, who plays pop icon Madonna, and the two actors opened up about the upcoming Roku Channel film in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Photo: Roku

During the interview, it’s noted that Radcliffe’s girlfriend, Erin Darke, is a huge fan of Yankovic.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe’s Girlfriend Wasn’t A Fan Of His ‘Weird’ Moustache, But ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Was

Asked about her reaction to his portrayal, Radcliffe responded, “Actually, after [director] Eric [Appel] and Al [Yankovic], the people I’m most concerned about their reaction is probably my in-laws, Erin’s dad and brother, because they’re massive fans as well.”

He added, “Erin’s seen the movie but I’ll be interested in what [her brother] Ian thinks. I really hope he likes it.”

“Weird” debuts on Friday, Nov. 4.