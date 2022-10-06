Art lovers throughout the world have been captivated by the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, and now a similar immersive experience is in the works that will delight fans of Disney’s beloved animated classics.

On Thursday, Walt Disney Animation Studios today announced that it has teamed with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of Immersive Van Gogh, for Disney Animation Immersive Experience, which will make its world premiere in Toronto this December before being seen across the United States and other areas of the world next year.

The immersive experience will feature the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films, from modern-day hits such as “Encanto” and “Frozen”, to classics including “The Lion King”, “Peter Pan”, Pinocchio”.

“Audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them,” reads the announcement.

The Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will debut at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022, and will subsequently be seen in Cleveland, Nashville, Detroit, Denver, Boston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Columbus during the first four months of 2023, with additional cities to be scheduled.

“The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation,” said Clark Spencer, president of Walt Disney Animation Studios and two-time Oscar winner. “It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can’t wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way.”

“Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films,” added Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross. “I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they’re standing next to their favourite characters and seeing the world through their eyes.”

The schedule of openings, on-sale date for tickets and prices will be announced at a future date, with more information available at disneyimmersive.com.