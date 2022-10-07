Sara Lee, the former wrestler and winner of season 6 of the “WWE Tough Enough” reality competition show, has died. She was 30.

Sara’s mother, Terri Lee, shared the tragic news to Facebook on Thursday, writing, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Lee married fellow WWE wrestler Cory James Weston in 2017, and the couple share three children.

READ MORE: Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 72

Lee gained fame when she was crowned the winner of “Tough Enough” in 2015, which earned her a one-year contract with WWE. She appeared and competed in eight matches as part of the organization’s NXT development brand.

No cause of death has been released.

On Thursday, fellow wrestler and family friend Bull James set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Lee’s husband and children as they grieve their loss.

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of ‘Tough Enough’ winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.” James wrote on the campaign, which surpassed its $20,000 goal within eight hours.

READ MORE: Jody Miller, Country Music Legend, Dead at 80

“The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids.” the message continued. “Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones.”

WWE also paid tribute to the former TV personality on Instagram, writing, “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

More From ET:

Half Ounce, L.A. Rapper, Shot Dead at 32 Years Old

Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American Activist Who Gave Marlon Brando’s 1973 Oscars Speech, Dead at 75

Coolio Dead at Age 59