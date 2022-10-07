Taylor Swift walks the red carpet at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium where she is honoured as Songwriter-Artist of the Decade.

Taylor Swift has finally unveiled all of the track titles on her upcoming Midnights album.

In the early hours of Friday morning, things got extra chaotic on Swift’s TikTok series “Midnights Mayhem with Me”, where she announces the song titles on her highly anticipated new album, one at a time.

On Thursday night, when the clock struck midnight, Swift began to reveal the names of the last five songs on her album, releasing a new episode each hour on the dot, closing out the series with a total of 13 episodes and 13 track names.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Takes Fans Inside ‘The Making Of ‘Midnights,” Her New Album

“The tension is palpable,” the singer said while dramatically turning the wheel of the golden bingo cage, which decides what title to announce next by the numbered ping-pong balls placed inside of it.

“Track one is called ‘Lavender Haze’,” she shared. Swift then followed up with more details on the opening song by taking things over to Instagram, where she posted a reel explaining the inspiration behind Midnights‘ first track.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching “Mad Men”, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool,” she said in the video. “And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s, where they would just describe being in love.”

She went on to explain, “If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.

“I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media,” she said, “And if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it.”

READ MORE: Report: Taylor Swift Ready To Drop Unreleased Drake Collab

The 32-year-old singer further provided detail, seemingly revealing that “Lavender Haze” is inspired by her and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s romance.

“Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” Swift continued. “And so, this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

On Sunday, Swift similarly revealed track three, “Anti-Hero”, by sharing more deets on Instagram after announcing the name on TikTok. She described it as “one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written” because “it’s really honest.”

“I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” she said of the track that is “a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself,” noting that everyone struggles with insecurities.

As Swift proceeded to unveil the remaining track titles, she kept promising fans that it’ll “be worth the wait,” perhaps hinting at the final episode a.k.a. the final track announcement- a collaboration with another female artist.

But first, track five was revealed next called “You’re on your own Kid” followed by track 10, “Labyrinth”; track 12, “Sweet Nothing”; and finally…cue drumroll…track four, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey.

Track four’s announcement marked the final episode of “Midnights Mayhem with Me” which saw Swift thank fans for “tagging along” with her on this “wild journey.”

“It’s been genuinely chaotic and I’ve enjoyed every second of it,” she said.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Reveals First New Album Track Title In ‘Midnights Mayhem’ TikTok Series

Swift’s frenzy Friday follows the eighth episode of “Midnights Mayhem”, where she unveiled track 11, “Karma”, which alludes to a longtime fan theory that the singer-songwriter has an unreleased album called Karma.

The 11-time Grammy winner previously unveiled the following Midnights titles: “Maroon”, “Midnight Rain”, “Question…?”, “Vigilante S**t”, “Bejeweled”, and “Mastermind”.

Midnights is set to drop Oct. 21.