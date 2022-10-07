Dua Lipa is single and happy.

Amid rumours that the “Levitating” singer might be dating out-going “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, she took to her “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast on Friday to talk about her love life.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she said. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”

Last week, Lipa and Noah sparked fan speculation when they were seen stepping out for dinner in New York.

Nevertheless, the singer is currently enjoying single life, in part because she “never really had the opportunity.”

Lipa isn’t shutting down the possibility of finding romance, though.

“But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down,” she said. “I think it is the Leo thing—it makes a big difference.”

The singer previously dated Anwar Hadid, brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, for two years. They split in 2021.