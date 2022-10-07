Lindsay Lohan is “bearing gifts” early this holiday season.

The actress is giving fans a sneak peek of her return to the silver screen in the first official trailer for Netflix’s holiday rom-com “Falling for Christmas”.

As the “spoiled daughter of the hotel magnate,” Lohan’s character Sierra gives viewers a taste of her pampered lifestyle- breakfast in bed anyone?

But, unfortunately for Sierra, it takes a nasty skiing accident for her to realize that a gigantic glitzy rock on her finger may not be what she’s truly destined for.

The trailer sees the hotel heiress embark on a journey to being remembered “for more than [her] last name” when she recovers from amnesia under the “care of a handsome, snow-swept lodge owner (“Glee”‘s Chord Overstreet) and his curious daughter.”

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet “Falling for Christmas” — Photo: Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2021

The lodge strikes Sierra with the opposite of “room service” as she attempts to regain her memory by doing “normal things” like fixing a bed, something she’s never done before.

In the upcoming festive film, Lohan also sings a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock”, a tune she’s quite familiar with after her “Mean Girls” character Cady Heron famously performed the holiday anthem alongside Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Rachel McAdams in the 2004 teen comedy. Fans can get a sneak preview of Lohan’s classic cover in the trailer above before the full track becomes available on all digital service providers beginning Nov. 4.

“Falling for Christmas” debuts Nov. 10 on Netflix. It marks the first film in Netflix’s Lohanaissance, a three-picture deal with the popular streamer. The actress is currently working on the second film “Irish Wish”, which is planned for a 2023 release.