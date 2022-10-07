Fox Sports is getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year — for soccer fans, at least.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the network launched a new promotional campaign promoting its role as English-language home for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, unveiling a star-studded TV spot titled “Superfan Santa” in celebration of the hugely anticipated sporting event, which kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 18.

The campaign picks up on the previous spot, which featured Jon Hamm as a vacationing Santa Claus who discovers that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be taking place during the holiday season.

READ MORE: Jon Hamm Gave Up 60 Percent Of His Salary To Make ‘Confess, Fletch’ Happen

The new spot heads to the North Pole where viewers meet Mrs. Claus (Ellie Kemper of “The Office” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), along with cameos from seven-time NFL Super Bowl champ Tom Brady and multi-Grammy winning “Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey, joined by U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) members Christian Pulisic, Walker Zimmerman, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Jesús Ferreira and Yunus Musah.

The spot opens with Santa in the North Pole, sitting behind his desk staring at a wall of TVs showing international soccer highlights and becoming frustrated with the change of focus around the holidays. Mrs. Claus tries to lift his spirits, suggesting a crowd of U.S. fans chanting in the stands are really just Christmas carolers.

Santa’s heart grows three times bigger as he realizes what an amazing platform that the FIFA World Cup will provide to spread holiday cheer, and he imagines various scenarios of people watching the matches as he rattles off ideas to his elves: Brady in his kitchen commenting on Cristiano Ronaldo’s play, Carey with her glam squad being far too busy given the time of year, and the USMNT passing dishes at an elaborate Thanksgiving feast.

READ MORE: Jon Hamm Says He’s ‘Very Much’ In Love With Girlfriend Anna Osceola, Chats Possibility Of Marriage, Longstanding Rumours And More

Ultimately, Santa realizes that America winning it all would be the best gift that U.S. fans can receive, and he pictures himself leading a celebratory march down the streets of New York City, coming to accept that sharing the holiday season the World Cup is the holiday gift that keeps on giving.

“The 2022 World Cup is completely historic and unique because it’s the first time the tournament will take place during the holiday season, and our creative campaign featuring some of today’s biggest stars is focused on letting people know just how special this moment will be. Combining the greatest sporting event in the world with the most fun and festive time of the year is a supersize gift for fans,” said Robert Gottlieb, president, marketing, Fox Sports.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Shares Details About Jon Hamm’s ‘Complex’ Character In New Season Of ‘The Morning Show’

“Working with Fox Sports to help set the stage for this historic winter World Cup has been a blast. Like Santa, I am also a huge World Cup fan, and I can’t wait to see the U.S. team take on the world in November. I believe!” added Hamm.

“I’m a huge fan of all these athletes, and seeing them perform is really special,” said Brady. “It was great to be a part of Fox Sports’ ad campaign. So, when the games get going, I’ll be watching the world’s best compete at the highest level in the World Cup.”

“Superfan Santa” will make its network premiere on Sunday, Oct. 9.