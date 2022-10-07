Dwayne Johnson wants to focus on his family.

The “Black Adam” star is sitting down for an interview with Tracy Smith on “CBS Sunday Morning”, and in a preview, he shares that his presidential aspirations have been put aside.

“It’s off the table, yes,” the Rock says, when asked.

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

“I will say this, because it requires the B-side to this,” he continues. “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. That’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy. Number 1.”

Johnson goes on, “Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives. ‘Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years.”

He adds, “That’s what the presidency would do. So my number 1 priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number 1 thing I wanna be is Daddy. That’s it.”

In recent years, Johnson has publicly toyed with the idea of running for president of the United States, telling “Today” in 2021, “I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”