Jake Bongiovi made a sweet stop in Atlanta to support his girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown.

The 20-year-old actor and son of Jon Bon Jovi, visited the “Stranger Things” star on the set of her upcoming movie “The Electric State”.

While Brown, 18, worked on shooting scenes, Bongiovi was seen walking a dog around the Georgia set on Thursday in photos obtained by Just Jared.

“Seinfeld” icon Jason Alexander was also spotted on set wearing a CGI suit.

“The Electric State” is being directed by the Russo brothers- Joe and Anthony Russo- who’ve helmed major projects including “Avengers” and “The Gray Man”.

The forthcoming Netflix film, “is set in a retro-futuristic past, where an orphaned teenager (Brown) traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother,” as Deadline reports.

Bongiovi previously supported Brown at the “Stranger Things” season 4 premiere where they walked the red carpet together.

“Congratulations babe u deserve the world,” he captioned a photo of the two on Instagram, “love you.”