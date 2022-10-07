Mindy Kaling x Scream = “Velma”!

Kaling shared the teaser of the upcoming HBO Max series “Velma”, in which she voices the titular character. Velma, a crime-solving nerd from Scooby Doo’s gang, now has a show to herself and she has only one rule – “Do not mess with a classic.” If that sounds familiar, then you are probably a “Scream” fan.

READ MORE: ‘Velma’ Series From Mindy Kaling To Feature East Asian Lead, But No Scooby-Doo Or Mystery Machine Van

The teaser begins with Velma writing to HBO Max, expressing her disappointment over the remake of another classic character and just as she hits send, she receives a call from an unknown caller. She answers and hears, “Hello Velma, do you like solving mysteries?” – much like the antagonist of the slasher movie above, who called his targets and said, “Do you like a scary movie?”

She quickly learns that the ‘serial killer’ is inside her house and her first reaction is not panic but this – “A serial killer calling from inside my house… A classic… Yes, that’s my point.” But “JINKIES”! She catches up pretty soon and turns to find herself face-to-face with the serial killer.

Kaling shared the teaser on Instagram with this caption: “Serial Killer on the loose: loves killing girls obviously.”

In the first part of the teaser, Velma’s rant on changing the character of Judy Jetson (from the series “The Jetsons”), ending with the exclamation, “At least Judy’s still white,” alluded to the strong reaction she faced “Velma” casting was initially announced. Fans were not thrilled that an actor of East Asian origin would voice the character.

She told Seth Meyers on “Late Night”, “People were not happy. There were a lot of ‘so not Velma’ tweets. First of all, I didn’t know that she elicited such strong reactions, in either direction.”

“She’s such a great character. She’s so smart. And I just couldn’t understand how people couldn’t imagine a really smart, nerdy girl with terrible eyesight and loved to solve mysteries could not be Indian. Like, there are Indian nerds. It shouldn’t be a surprise to people.”

Kaling (“The Office” and “The Mindy Project”) has created the series with HBO Max. Velma, an adult animated comedy series, is touted to be the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.

Kaling’s last show, “Never Have I Ever” for Netflix was applauded widely and its third and final season is currently under production.