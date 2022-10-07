Prepare to feel nostalgic after watching the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming comedy series “Blockbuster”.

The trailer begins with Randall Park, who stars as Timmy Yoon, the manager of his hometown Blockbuster video, finding out that his location is the last one standing in America. Suddenly, he’s faced with the challenge of saving his store with the help of his staff, including “recently single long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero), aspiring filmmaker Carlos (Tyler Alvarez), mother figure Connie (Olga Merediz), naive Hannah (Madeleine Arthur), and landlord’s daughter, Kayla (Kamaia Fairburn),” as per Entertainment Weekly.

Blockbuster. Randall Park as Timmy in episode 101 of “Blockbuster”. — Photo: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022

Randall Park as Timmy, Tyler Alvarez as Carlos, Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla, Melissa Fumero as Eliza, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah in episode 107 of “Blockbuster”. — Photo: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022

Melissa Fumero as Eliza, Randall Park as Timmy in episode 108 of “Blockbuster”. — Photo: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022

Timmy also takes on a bittersweet relationship with his best friend and landlord Percy (JB Smoove), who is torn between being loyal to his friend and collecting rent.

J.B. Smoove as Percy, Melissa Fumero as Eliza in episode 103 of “Blockbuster”. — Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/Netflix © 2022

Upon taking action, the community discovers unforeseen gifts within the store and their ability to rekindle the human connections lost to the digital age. Timmy’s employees can only hope that their battle to preserve the past will be the push he needs to step into the present.

Madeleine Arthur as Hannah, Tyler Alvarez as Carlos in episode 101 of “Blockbuster”. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Park previously spoke to EW, noting that he took the job because “there was just so much going on with these characters.”

“There’s just so much history and so many complicated feelings,” he explained, “but also just feelings of real love and camaraderie… it just had so much heart. I think that that’s what really sold me.”

The actor, who described his character as the boss who “loves this family and wants nothing more than for them to stay together and to work together and to thrive in this Blockbuster,” also commended the show for focusing on working class characters.

Blockbuster. (L to R) Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla, Randall Park as Timmy in episode 107 of Blockbuster. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

“I feel like this show captures that perfectly and it doesn’t make a huge statement about it — it just reflects the reality of our world,” Park said. “We’re out there and we’re working and we’re struggling together, and we’re all friends and we get along and it’s not always contentious. And sometimes it is … and sometimes it isn’t, but we’re all ultimately this little family.”

“Blockbuster” premieres on Netflix on Nov. 3.