Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Joni Mitchell is very much alive.

On Friday morning, an erroneous report from People magazine claimed that the 78-year-old Canadian music icon had died, but her record label cleared up the confusion.

READ MORE: Joni Mitchell Receives Honorary Doctorate: ‘I Wish My Parents Were Alive’

“I can confirm all is well so this was done in error,” a representative for Rhino told Variety.

The label is currently working with Mitchell on a re-issue of her catalog recordings.

The People article, which was quickly pulled from the site, appeared to be a pre-written obituary, including passages with missing information, including the headline, which read, “Joni Mitchell Dies at TK AGE.”

“TK” is a common journalism term for “to come.”

READ MORE: Joni Mitchell Makes Rare Public Performance With Brandi Carlile

Mitchell has faced significant health issues in recent years, including suffering a brain aneurysm rupture in 2015.

Over the summer, though, she performed a full set led by Brandi Carlile at the Newport Folk Festival, with videos from the concert going viral online.