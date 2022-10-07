Click to share this via email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made time to have a romantic date night out on the town this week.

The royal couple were spotted taking in a Jack Johnson concert on Wednesday, October 5, at the Santa Barbara Bowl, just a stone’s throw from their home in Montecito.

Photos emerged on Friday showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dancing and enjoying the music in private box at the outdoor venue. According to TMZ, Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, were with 10 other people in their special section, chatting them up throughout the evening.

The outlet also reported that the pair arrived separately, with Meghan arriving close to 8 p.m. and Harry dropping in an hour later.

The Sussexes also posed for photos with the band and artist Paula Fuga.

“Harry and Meghan in the house !” drummer Adam Topol captioned a pic with the couple he posted on Instagram. He later deleted the post.

Fuga posted a video on her Instagram story revealing that Harry and Meghan were backstage at the event.

Meghan and Harry recently arrived back in Southern California after attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London.