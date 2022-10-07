Beyoncé has receipts.

In a recent interview with The Sun, brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass of Right Said Fred criticized the pop superstar for allegedly sampling their song “I’m Too Sexy” without asking.

“Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought ‘come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did,” they claimed. “But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us.”

The band’s classic hit “I’m Too Sexy” was interpolated on Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar”, from her most recent album, Renaissance.

In a statement to Pitchfork, Beyoncé totally refuted the claim by Right Said Fred that she did not get permission.

“The comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyonce used ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in ‘Alien Superstar’ without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging,” she said. “Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album.”

In July, the band’s official Twitter account said, “It’s nice to get a writing credit” on the album.

It’s nice to get a writing credit on the new ‘Beyonce’ album. 'Renaissance' Credits: Drake, A. G. Cook, Syd, Right Said Fred, & More #Beyonce https://t.co/vnjFftkMLk — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) July 22, 2022

“For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized,” Beyoncé’s statement continued. “Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022. Furthermore, the copyright percentage of the Right Said Fred writers with respect to the use of ‘I’m Too Sexy’ is a substantial portion of the composition.”

Finally, she added, “Collectively the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation is false.”

Right Said Fred aren’t the first to express dismay at the use of their music on Beyoncé’s album. After Kelis accused Beyoncé of stealing her song “Milkshake”, the artist removed the interpolation.

Others were happy to learn of their music being used on Renaissance, including Robin S, whose “Show Me Love” was used in “Break My Soul”.

“This is Robin S, and this message goes out to the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, to Jay-Z, to the entire team,” she said in an interview. “Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I am honored, and I’m excited to see what else can happen.”