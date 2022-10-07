The popular series “America’s Got Talent” is getting a big spin-off.

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” is officially in the works thanks to a series order from US network NBC, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Similar to other ‘All-Stars’ programmes, “AGT: All-Stars” will bring back talent from its previous seasons. And with 17 seasons to date, producers will have plenty of options when deciding who to bring back.

Return competitors will not only be past winners. The talent in “America’s Got Talent” will also consist of “finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations,” according to a press release issued Friday.

Executive producer and series creator Simon Cowell will join the spinoff as a judge alongside fellow “AGT” panelists Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Current “AGT” host Terry Crews will also take on hosting duties for “All-Stars.” Sofia Vergara, however, will not be joining the spin-off alongside her colleagues on the flagship series.

“AGT: All-Stars” is set to start production this month with a premiere planned for sometime in 2023.

“America’s Got Talent” debuted on NBC in 2006 and has launched 70 other series around the world.