Mila Kunis is clearing the air about a long-standing rumour that she lied about her age when auditioning for “That ’70s Show.”

“There’s a rumour going around that I may or may not have lied about my age,” Kunis told Vanity Fair in a new interview. “I’d like to make it very clear now that I did lie. I did.”

Kunis, who was only 14 at the time, initially told producers that she was 17. The actress eventually told the truth once it became clear that she was going to book the role.

“By the time I went to what was then a producer’s network call…you have to sign a contract before you get the job and in my contract I had to put an asterisk for ‘studio teacher,'” she explained. “They were like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Oh P.S., I’m 14.’ But at that point if you talk to the creators, they were like, ‘We loved you at that point so what did we care?'”

“It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was actually of the age of the character,” Kunis continued. “I was never treated as lesser then. If I did by one of the cast members another cast member would stand up for it.

She added, “The reason I don’t do drugs was because nobody on the set did. And I looked up to them at 14. The trajectory of my career could’ve gone any which way…but the set was cool.”

Kunis will again step into the shoes of her “That ’70s Show” character Jackie in Netflix’s “That ’90s Show,” though a release date has not been announced.