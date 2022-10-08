Vanessa Hudgens’ next project will take viewers inside her longtime fascination with witchcraft and the supernatural.

Variety reports that Hudgens has partnered with Bunim-Murray Productions for a new unscripted film, titled “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch”.

According to the outlet, “Dead Hot” follows Hudgens as she and her best friend, musician GG Magree, visit Salem, Massachusetts to delve into “witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world.”

Hudgens and Magree have completed filming for what’s described as a “90-minute reality film” that follows the two on an “intimate journey into the supernatural realm” that is also a “coming-of-age story that explores identity, feminine power and sisterhood.”

Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim-Murray Productions, notes that Hudgens and Magree are self-taught devotees of witchcraft who have dabbled for most of their lives, until an experience that went awry led them to realize they needed some actual training, leading them to set out to Salem to experience a “masterclass in witchcraft,” filming their exploits for the film.

“They’ve been doing little spells since they were kids, and they were just really interested in that world,” said Pizzi, who explained the project evolved from its origins as a ghost-hunting project.

“They’re so into it,” Pizzi added. “As we got to know them, we realized that their curiosity in connecting with the spirit realm and paranormal and supernatural exploration was so much deeper than ghost hunting. It’s an exploration in the spiritual realm. It’s a lot about self love, and them finding their inner strength and power.”

Describing “Dead Hot” as “The Craft” meets “The Simple Life,” Pizzi explained, “It’s entertainment first, but there’s a real, personal, spiritual journey that they both have together. It’s so emotionally raw that it really created such a beautiful narrative. It’s a lot about female empowerment.”