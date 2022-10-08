Comedian T.J. Miller played bartender Weasel in “Deadpool” and its sequel “Deadpool 2”, but don’t expect to see him in the third movie.

During a recent appearance on Adam Carolla’s podcast, the “Silicon Valley” alum, discussion turned to “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds. “Would I work with him again? No,” declared Miller.

“I sorta wish him well, because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me,” Miller added.

Asked by host Carolla how he knew Reynolds hated him, Miller pointed to an exchange they had while filming a scene together.

“We had a really weird moment, really weird moment, on ‘Deadpool’, where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take,'” Miller recalled.

“And then, as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel,” Miller said, explaining that Reynolds remained in character as Deadpool while seemingly addressing Miller, not his character.

“He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie,'” Miller said, admitting he was taken aback.

“But that’s what’s weird about him, and I’ve met other people who can confirm this,” Miller said. “And he did that and it was weird, and it didn’t bother me, but … I just kind of listened, and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?'”

According to Miller, the crew was left uneasy. “Everybody was like, ‘What the f**k is he doing?’ So that was not a great experience for me,” he added.

Miller’s discussion of Reynolds begins shortly after the one-hour, 25-minute mark in the video above.