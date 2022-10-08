Margot Robbie is excited for the future of her iconic character Harley Quinn.

In a new interview with MTV, the 32-year-old actress shared that she is “so happy” that other actresses will have the opportunity to fulfill the role of the delightfully deranged character, specifically Lady Gaga, who is rumoured to play Quinn next in the forthcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux”.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie said. “And I feel like in not so many cases are they female characters.”

“Queen Elizabeth I, but like beyond that — which I got to have a crack at as well, which I was honoured to do. I was like, ‘Wow, Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to’,” she continued, referring to her 2018 role of the late monarch in “Mary Queen of Scots”, previously portrayed by Blanchett in 1998’s “Elizabeth”.

“It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters who other actors get to have a go at playing,” Robbie said of Gaga playing Quinn. “And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

In August, Gaga, 36, took to social media to confirm her casting in director Todd Phillips’ “Joker: Folie à Deux” by posting an animated video of her and co-star Joaquin Phoenix’s silhouettes.

Although her role has yet to be announced officially, the actress and musician is set to star opposite Phoenix, who will continue to portray Joker, the menacing prankster, in the upcoming musical sequel to 2019’s “Joker”.

Details surrounding the plot and character remain unknown, however “Folie à Deux” references “a delusion or mental illness shared by two people,” as People explained, seemingly suggesting a possible alliance between Joker and another supervillain, perhaps Quinn, his sidekick and love interest in multiple versions of the “Batman” story.

In June, The Hollywood Reporter shared that fans would see a new iteration of Quinn “in a different DC universe,” than the Quinn portrayed by Robbie in “Suicide Squad” (2016), “Birds of Prey” (2020) and “The Suicide Squad” (2020).