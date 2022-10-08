Kanye West’s Instagram account is under restriction after the rapper violated the social media platform’s policies.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the tech company deleted content from West’s official account, adding that his page is still visible despite the restriction.

When a user like West makes repeated violations, Meta’s policy places a restriction on the account which could temporarily prohibit the user from posting content, writing comments or sending direct messages.

Meta’s rep did not state how long West’s restriction would last or which exact content was deleted.

Following the restriction, West took to Twitter on Friday to blast Meta chair Mark Zuckerberg.

He tweeted in part, “Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off instagram,” alongside an old photograph of the two appearing to have a good time together.

Elon Musk, who confirmed plans to purchase Twitter earlier this week, replied to West’s tweet, writing, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

Welcome back to Twitter, my friend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022

Meta’s restriction on West follows the rapper’s recent online behaviour, especially a since-deleted post of a text exchange between him and Diddy in which West used language that was criticized as anti-Semitic by other social media users.

The record producer and fashion designer’s account was previously regulated back in March when it was suspended for 24 hours after the posted unhinged diatribes about ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Elsewhere on Friday, West decided to sport his “White Lives Matter” shirt at daughter North West’s basketball game despite having received backlash for the controversial clothing item.

The father appeared to proudly rock the long-sleeve shirt while North played in Thousand Oaks, where his ex Kim Kardashian also attended the game to support their daughter.

Although West and Kardashian sat close to one another, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ, the Skims mogul appeared to ignore the father of her children as eyewitnesses say she didn’t even turn to look in his direction. Kardashian reportedly even moved her car to the opposite side of the building after West arrived so that she could prevent any potential post-game run-in, avoiding him altogether.