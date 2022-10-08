Andy Grammer reflected on his journey to discovering self-worth over recent years.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, the “Keep Your Head Up” singer discussed the importance of therapy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I went down hard. I don’t know how your pandemic was. Mine was not good,” Grammer told podcast host Janine Rubenstein during Friday’s episode of “People Every Day”. “In hindsight, it became something that I’m grateful for, but I think for a lot of us, it just really showed us where we get our self-worth from.”

The 38-year-old singer continued, explaining: “If you got all your self-worth from others or from work or not from yourself, the place that it should be coming from, then the pandemic was really, really tough for you. And by you, I mean me. Wow. A hundred percent me.

READ MORE: Andy Grammer Talks Therapy, Fame & Faith In ‘Viall Files’ Interview

“It just got to a place where I had to make it a priority in my life to make sure that everything up inside my head was working out well and that I had some self-love and some self-knowledge, and therapy helped me a lot with that,” Grammer shared. “So I’ve been trying to speak up as much as possible, that you don’t have to get to a place that’s really terrible to just make it a priority in your life.”

READ MORE: Andy Grammer Drops ‘Wish You Pain’ Music Video After Using The Grief Of Losing His Mother To Help Children Who Have Lost A Loved One

The cancellation of tours and live shows, due to the pandemic, was difficult for the performer because there “was no way” he could “go do the thing that I love,” Grammer said. But, ultimately, it made him “really dive into joy.”

“I’m, by nature, a pretty happy guy and I write music about this all the time. And yeah, so I found a definition of joy that was ‘gladness not based on circumstance,'” he explained. “And I think when I read that quote I was like, ‘I don’t have that. I don’t, I definitely don’t have that because I need a lot of the circumstances in my life to be exactly right for me to be really happy’.”

“And so that was kind of a cool self-learning moment of, ‘Well, I gotta figure out how to get this from myself. I can’t be reliant on shows or crowds or the right coffee or the right friend group. I get there’s gotta be a way that I can get it from inside myself and I’m working on it. I’m getting there’,” he recalled thinking at the time.

READ MORE: Andy Grammer Says Raising A Newborn Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic Is ‘Intense’

Grammer, who often uses his music to advocate mental health, noted how quarantine made him analyze his own joy, something he wasn’t obtaining from himself.

“So when you make a big shift of all that, like a pandemic, it was excruciating for me, but also very enlightening,” he said.

While Grammer has found support in therapy, lately, he’s also been comforted by songwriting and his wife Aijia Grammer, along with their two daughters Louisiana “Louie” K, 5, and Israel “Izzy” Blue, 2.