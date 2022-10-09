Brendan Gleeson made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut last night, and he got a little unexpected help from his “In Bruges” co-star and fellow Irish actor Colin Farrell.

Taking to the stage, the veteran character actor introduced himself to viewers. “I’m that fella that you’ve seen in that thing you can’t remember, but you think that you kind of like,” he said. “Yeah, that was me.”

Gleeson brought a little music to his monologue when he was handed a mandolin, even though he appeared to spend more time tuning it than playing it.

While strumming, he told the audience about his latest movie, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, in which he reunites with co-star Farrell.

“Funny enough, it’s about two fellows who fall out because one of them is a little too needy,” he said of the movie from “In Bruges” director Martin McDonagh. “And I mean, I love Colin, but the story’s not far from the truth.”

At that moment, Farrell — wearing a ridiculous fake moustache — joined Gleeson on stage, with Gleeson feigning surprise and asking, “Colin, is that you?”

Pulling off the ‘stache, Farrell replied, “I just wanted to ask you a question.”

“Is it going to be a needy question?” Gleeson asked warily, with Farrell insisting it wasn’t before asking quite needily, “Who’s your favourite co-star you’ve ever worked with?”

Brendan responded, “Paddington bear.”

Farrell retorted, “Okay. Who’s your favourite human co-star, who’s Irish and he’s about 46, and his name starts with a C?”

“Cillian Murphy,” declared Gleeson, with the two ending the sketch with a hug.

Farrell returned later in the show to join Gleeson for a surprise appearance in one of the sketches.

