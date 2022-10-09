Kanye West’s Instagram account was restricted over his exchange with Diddy due to antisemitic language, and it didn’t take long for the “Gold Digger” rapper to find himself in hot water with another social media platform over similar concerns.

As the Jewish Chronicle reported, on Friday West issued a tweet that was so blatantly antisemitic that Twitter took it down shortly after it was issued.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote, apparently meaning “DEFCON 3,” the U.S. military’s highest state of alert.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black guys are actually Jew also,” he continued, then apparently addressing the “JEWISH PEOPLE” he reference by adding, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Oh no honey pic.twitter.com/uqis5gfItF — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) October 9, 2022

While Twitter removed West’s tweet, that didn’t prevent it from being seen — and West being excoriated by other Twitter users for it.

Kanye's gotta be the first man in history to announce his bid for presidency and then publicly threaten Jewish people within 24 hours — Braden 🏺 (@BradenIsBased) October 9, 2022

Did Kanye tweet that he’s gonna go “death con 3” on Jewish people??!! pic.twitter.com/NQKRljlIJo — maraduer👾 (@thinkpiecetribe) October 9, 2022

Kanye West: if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic. Shame on you and your enablers like Tucker Carlson. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 9, 2022

NEW: Kanye West says when he wakes up tomorrow he is “going death con 3” (yes you read that right) on Jewish people. Why is his account still up? — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 9, 2022

Are you telling me it’s a coincidence Kanye West went on Tucker Carlson, wears a “White Lives Matter” the same week he tweets out he’s going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” after hanging out with Candace Owens, who said Hitler wasn’t that bad. Seriously, MAGA are all the same. — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) October 9, 2022

Two things can be true at once: Kanye clearly needs people in his life who care about him to help him deal with his mental health. And his tweets about Jewish people are wholly unacceptable. https://t.co/REMKoDqSz6 — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) October 9, 2022

threatening jewish people online kanye is probably 3 kanyes past the kanye that should have gotten help with his mental health. — drew olanoff (@yoda) October 9, 2022

If you have to add “I actually can’t be antisemitic” after threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” you’re likely being antisemitic. Mental health struggles are not an excuse for antisemitism or any kind of hatred, but I do hope Kanye gets the help he seems to need. — Jacqueline Weiss (@JWeissWrites) October 9, 2022