Kanye West’s Instagram account was restricted over his exchange with Diddy due to antisemitic language, and it didn’t take long for the “Gold Digger” rapper to find himself in hot water with another social media platform over similar concerns.

As the Jewish Chronicle reported, on Friday West issued a tweet that was so blatantly antisemitic that Twitter took it down shortly after it was issued.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote, apparently meaning “DEFCON 3,” the U.S. military’s highest state of alert.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black guys are actually Jew also,” he continued, then apparently addressing the “JEWISH PEOPLE” he reference by adding, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

While Twitter removed West’s tweet, that didn’t prevent it from being seen — and West being excoriated by other Twitter users for it.