Kelly Clarkson reveals her advice for kids whose families are experiencing a divorce.

The musician got vulnerable on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” as she spoke about how her parenting is changing amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson, who shares River, 8, and son Remington, 6 with Blackstock, spoke about how important it was for her children to rely on each other.

“I tell my kids this all the time,” she said, via E!News. “You’re each other’s buddies.”

“Especially cause we went through divorce, right? So they go to their dad’s and mine,” Kelly continued. “So anytime you travel, you’ve always got each other.”

In fact, the 40-year-old mother went out of her way to maintain the positive relationship between her children.

“So I always try and make them like buddies when they fight. ‘I’m like ‘No, no no. This is your wing man,'” she told guest Mila Kunis. “I’m like no, you’re supposed to stick up for each other. Don’t tattle tell all the time on me. I’m like, ‘don’t tell me.’ You can have your things.”

Clarkson and Blackstock filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage.