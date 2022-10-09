Kanye “Ye” West is being restricted on yet another social media platform.

After having his Instagram restricted, the rapper is now locked out of his Twitter account following a tweet with anti-Semitic tones.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” BuzzFeed News reports the rapper wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

His tweet was blocked and replaced with the automated message, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

A spokesperson for Twitter told the outlet, “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.”

The move comes after the musician’s Instagram account became restricted on Saturday as well as several of his posts were deleted.

Following the restriction, he vented his frustrations on Twitter.

He directed his grievances at Mark Zuckerberg – the founder of Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta Platforms – by posting a picture of himself with Zuckerberg at what appears to be some kind of karaoke event.

According to multiple reports, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed that Instagram deleted some of his content for violating its rules and guidelines. It’s unclear what exactly was removed from Ye’s account, but the move comes after the rapper deleted a post Friday that was deemed anti-Semitic.

In that post, West shared a screenshot of a text exchange with Sean “Diddy” Combs. That post was captioned, “Jesus is Jew.” What’s more, the rapper’s restriction also reportedly means that, for the time being, he can’t share posts, write comments or send direct messages.

It’s not the first time Instagram has reprimanded the rapper. West was suspended for 24 hours back in March for violating its policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying. That Meta-imposed Instagram break came after the rapper’s attacks on his ex, Kim Kardashian her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley and a racial slur-filled rant aimed at The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah.

West recently appeared on Fox News and addressed those who questioned his mental health amid his string of controversies.

“They keep on using the, ‘Oh, he’s crazy, he’s crazy’ thing. And it hurts my feelings when people say that,” West admitted on the show. “It hurts my feelings that people can ask, ‘Hey, are you okay?'”

