Kanye West is sharing his parenting advice for his children.

The musician, who has been making headlines in the past year for his controversial takes on social media, shared more of his provoking thoughts with Fox News on “Tucker Carlson Tonight”.

This time, West turned his attention to his take on parenting with the advice he gives 9-year-old North.

“North likes basketball. I’m going to come and practice with her every day. I’m also going to pick the other coaches that work with her,” he shared, via E!News.

“When North snatches the ball out of a girl twice her size and she comes over to the side, I tell her, ‘Don’t let anyone take anything from you ever. Don’t let anyone take anything from our family,” he continued. “‘Don’t let anyone take our company. Always protect your brothers and sisters.'”

North is older sister to 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm.

The comments are similar to a statement West made in an ABC News interview in late September.

“I’m saying stuff to [North] like, ‘Never let anyone take anything from you. Protect your little brothers and sisters. Protect the family. Never let anyone take our company,'” he explained.

“I’m literally saying this to her because I realize she’s one of the people in the family that will make sure that no one ever takes our company, no one ever takes what me and Kim have built with both of our brands and the brands that we’re building now,” he added.

West also spoke on the public concerned about this mental health.

“They keep on using the, ‘Oh, he’s crazy, he’s crazy’ thing. And it hurts my feelings when people say that,” West admitted on the show. “It hurts my feelings that people can ask, ‘Hey, are you okay?’”