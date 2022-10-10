Sarah Ferguson is updating fans on the well-being of Queen Elizabeth‘s beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy.

In a recent interview with the Telegraph, the Duchess of York called the dogs “national treasures,” noting that they’ve “been taught well.” She added that it was a “big honour” to take in the late monarch’s friendly pets.

Following the Queen’s death on Sept. 8, the Pembroke Welsh corgis were welcomed into Ferguson and her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s home at Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle. The former couple reside together with their five Norfolk terriers, who seem to be fitting in with their two new furry siblings.

“They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now,” the duchess joked during the Oct. 5th interview with the newspaper.

Ferguson and Andrew, the Queen’s second son, first gifted Her Majesty two puppies — Muick and a dorgi, Fergus — in March 2021 while she lived at Windsor during the COVID-19 lockdown. The gesture came as an effort to cheer her up after her husband Prince Philip was hospitalized.

A month later, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away and, the following May, the Queen mourned the loss of Fergus. Not long after, she took in another corgi, Sandy, also given to her by Andrew and Ferguson, who found the puppy.

The 62-year-old duchess shared that the dogs brought the Queen “constant joy,” adding that the monarch was a “wonderful friend” and “the finest ever icon… legendary, incredible.”

The Queen, who raised corgis and corgi-dachshund mixes her entire life, was also survived by a cocker spaniel named Lissy. According to multiple reports, it’s believed that the winner of the 2022 Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship has gone to live with her trainer.