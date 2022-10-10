Eva Mendes wants people to know that she “never quit acting.”

The actress took to Instagram on Friday, putting an end to numerous false claims surrounding her career choices.

“I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would,” Mendes captioned a video of a series of article headlines by multiple publications revealing that she allegedly “quit acting,” which she clarifies isn’t true.

The “Hitch” star noted that the purpose of her post was to “shift that narrative.”

“I never quit,” she affirmed.

Additionally, Mendes explained that she wasn’t impressed with the “stereotypical roles” she was being offered following 2014’s “Lost River”, which she starred in alongside Ryan Gosling, her long-time partner.

“That was a dream project,” she said of the film, a semi-autobiographical story about Gosling’s own upbringing in which he made his directorial debut. “That’s a tough act to follow.”

The actress went on to invest in a number of business ventures instead like Skura Style, a female-founded cleaning brand which she was announced as the co-owner of earlier this year.

Mendes shares two daughters with Gosling, whom she met in 2011 on the set of “The Place Beyond the Pines”: Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6. The couple continues to keep their family life sheltered from the public eye.

In May, Mendes appeared on “The View”, where she revealed she’d be open to returning to the screen, but only for certain type of projects.