Paris Hilton is very chill about being robbed.

Over the weekend, the reality star duetted a video on TikTok of YouTube star Gregory Brown, who confessed to stealing a pair of sunglasses from her when she was in Toronto in 2007.

Set to the beat of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl”, Brown began, “One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton, and I hope she never sees this cause I could go to jail, the slammer!”

“LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶 #ThatsNotHot #ButThatsHilarious #ButAlsoPlsDontRobMe ☺️,” Hilton wrote in the caption of her duet, in which she hilariously reacts to the confession by silently laughing and dancing along to the beat.

As Brown explained, the incident occurred when he went to an MIA concert in Toronto, and saw Hilton arriving.

He actually grabbed Hilton to get a selfie, sharing a photo of that. Later as everyone left, Brown and his friends noticed the car Hilton arrived in was still there, and they opened the door to check inside.

Discovering it empty, they got in the car and found a script for “House of Wax”, which she was in Toronto filming at the time.

One of his friends then yelled “run,” only to discover that she had stolen Hilton’s Christian Dior sunglasses, which they now share like “The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants”.

Finally, Brown added, “So yes, I robbed Paris Hilton. I hope that’s okay. And please don’t put me in jail, you’re rich.”

Judging by Hilton’s reaction, she won’t be pressing charges.