George Clooney and Julia Roberts sit down for an interview with Hoda Kotb

Julia Roberts and George Clooney recalled a kissing scene in their latest film together, “Ticket to Paradise”.

The actors, who’ve been best friends for over two decades, sat down for an interview with “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb who asked the two whether or not it was awkward having to kiss “your dear, dear friend” on set.

“It is when my wife and kids come by to visit,” Clooney replied.

“I mean it was the first day they came to visit,” Roberts chimed in. “It’s like, ‘Papa, oh, Auntie Juju.’ It’s like — ‘Get ’em out, get ’em out!'”

READ MORE: George Clooney Jokingly Tells ‘Annoying’ Julia Roberts To Leave Him Alone After Spending A Lot Of Time Together Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

The duo then shared that Clooney’s children “weren’t around” while they shot the kissing scene, to which Roberts admitted was funny to film.

“It’s kinda ridiculous,” she said. “It is like kissing your best friend.”

In the upcoming rom-com, Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple who travel to Bali in hopes to stop their daughter from marrying a man she just met.

Elsewhere during the interview, the famous pals chatted about becoming parents later in life. Clooney, 61, is a father to five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal Clooney while Roberts, 54, shares Hazel, 17, Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 15 with husband Daniel Moder.

READ MORE: George Clooney On ‘Magical’ Wife Amal And Long-Lasting Julia Roberts Friendship (Exclusive)

“The truth is … no matter how old we are — George being the oldest of us — they have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience,” Roberts said of their children, adding that she and Clooney each met their respective partner when the time was right, when they were ready for that next chapter in life.

When asked if they’d work together again in the future, Clooney commented, “No way.”

“I’ve learned my lesson,” he joked.

“Ticket to Paradise” opens in theatres Oct. 21.