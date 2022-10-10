Click to share this via email

Shakira is putting her heartbreak into music.

Over the weekend, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer posted a cryptic video on Instagram showing a man’s foot stepping on a bloody human heart on the ground.

“I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen,” Shakira wrote, in Spanish, in the caption.

The post came just a few months after Shakira split from husband Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares two sons.

In a series of Instagram Reels text posts, the singer also wrote in Spanish, “It wasn’t your fault nor mine. It was monotony’s fault.”

While Shakira may have also been referencing her divorce, another Instagram post the next day revealed the heart imagery was teasing her next single, a collaboration with Ozuna.

The song, “Monotonía”, will be released on Oct. 19.

Following her split from Piqué, the singer opened up her marriage ending in an interview with Elle last month.

Saying that “this is all a bad dream,” Shakira added, “”And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media.”