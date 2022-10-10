Kanye West has an unusual approach to business meetings.

After being taken off Twitter and Instagram due to anti-semitic posts, on Monday the rapper debuted a new 30-minute documentary called “Last Week” on YouTube.

Along with showing video game footage, the film follows West as he rides around in his car, listening to music, and taking meetings.

One notable scene has the rapper meeting with Adidas employees and showing them a porn video on his phone.

Called out by one of the men in the video who is clearly uncomfortable, West responds, “You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business and by the partnership. The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated. So then the girl was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna do the thing that is your worst nightmare.’ This is your worst nightmare.”

He adds, “Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you. Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. We’ve done all this. That’s your west nightmare and then worst nightmare No. 2. Is it your dream or is it a nightmare? What are we doing?”

“We can certainly do a lot better in the way that we work with you,” one of the men replies.

“This is a different level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from,” West adds. “The guy from [redacted] couldn’t sell enough companies to cure this level of global warming that you’re going to experience.”

In recent months, West has been very public on social media in calling out Adidas, with whom he has partnered on his Yeezy fashion line, claiming they stole his designs.

Later in the video, West is heard telling an undisclosed party “it’s time for me to shut the fuck up” while hatching a potential strategy.

“I know this might sound like the wildest thing to you but I’m literally in a place where I believe that my product and relevancy and all these things can work without me having to be the center of the news,” West says at one point.

Last week, Adidas announced that it was placing its Yeezy partnership under review.