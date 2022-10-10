Click to share this via email

This “Game of Thrones” wedding was nothing but smiles.

Last Thursday, Lena Headey tied the knot with “Ozark” actor Marc Menchaca at a wedding ceremony in Italy.

An Instagram post from one of the guests shows Headey in a white gown and veil, along with two roses in her hair.

The wedding was also an opportunity for the Cersei Lannister actress to reunite with some of her “Game of Thrones” co-stars.

A post from Italian restaurant showed Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage, Katelyn Stark actress Michelle Fairley and Varys actor Conleth Hill together.

Also in attendance at the wedding were Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas.

Headey and Menchaca started dating around 2020. Before that, the actress was married to musician Peter Loughran, divorcing in 2012.