Bono has a best friend in marriage.

Sitting down for an interview at the New Yorker Festival on Friday, the U2 frontman opened up about being married to Ali Hewson for 40 years.

“It’s quite mad getting married,” he joked, according to People.

“It is a grand madness about us,” Bono continued. “And there’s something about knowing that you’re going against the odds. But I would say if you ask me seriously, friendship can outpace romantic love, sometimes. And friendship is what myself and Ali have. When you have romantic love and friendship, that’s really something special.”

The couple first met at age 12 at Mount Temple Comprehensive School, and have four children together, including actress Eve Hewson.

“Any time either of us got lost, the other would … be there to get the other one home. And I’m so grateful,” Bono said of their relationship. “And 40 years is a powerful number for me. That’s a powerful number for Ali. And it was brilliant when we got to 40, and we went, ‘Let’s not f**k this up now.'”

Bono was speaking at the event ahead of the release of his new book Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, described as “the story of the remarkable life he’s lived, the challenges he’s faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him.”